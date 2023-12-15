IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes turns Santa Claus for daughter Sterling and son Bronze's elaborate Christmas party 

Brittany Mahomes proved that she truly is in the Christmas spirit. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the mom of two took to her Instagram account to show her idea of gift giving.

Brittany posted a photo on her Instagram stories of the trunk of her vehicle filled with gifts. In the photo, there are three children's size bumper cars, wrapped presents, and gift bags. She captioned the photo by stating that she was showing up to her children's Christmas party as "Santa," referring to her trunk full of gifts.

"Pulling up to my kiddos Christmas party as Santa today."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She also posted a photo of Sterling and Bronze in their Christmas pajamas with the family Christmas tree in the background.

Brittany Mahomes was the ultimate gift giver at her children's Christmas party.

On Friday morning, Brittany shared photos of her and Patrick Mahomes taking their children to see Santa. She captioned the photo by declaring that it is "the most wonderful time of the year." The photos in the post show the family of four sitting alongside Santa all excited for the holiday season.

"The most wonderful time of the year."

Brittany Mahomes calls out refs after Chiefs' loss

Patrick Mahomes was downright angry after the Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday. The two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback threw his helmet at one point on the sidelines. He even expressed his displeasure with a controversial offensive offside call on Kadarius Toney while talking to Josh Allen after the game.

His wife, Brittany Mahomes, supported her husband and documented her feelings about the call that essentially cost the game-winning touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs.

After the conclusion of the game, Brittany posted a video of the referees on the field. She then placed the word "MVP" over the referees in the video, insinuating that they were the Buffalo Bills' most valuable player.

Expand Tweet

The Kansas City Current co-owner always gives the quarterback and the Kansas City Chiefs her full support on every gameday. However, she isn't afraid to speak her mind when things don't go their way either.

Patrick Mahomes did apologize for his comments and actions after the game. He said that he let his emotions get the better of him. The Kansas City Chiefs are now preparing for a matchup against the 3-10 New England Patriots this upcoming weekend.