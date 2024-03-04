IN PHOTOS: Brittany and Patrick Mahomes kick off offseason fun with electric Drake concert at T-Mobile Center

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are making sure to enjoy their time off as the NFL offseason begins. Considering their ongoing events and commitments, Patrick Mahomes and his family are usually working throughout the year. However, the offseason is relatively free, giving the Kansas City Chiefs star QB some time to spend with his family.

This month, Mahomes, along with his wife Brittany, brother Jackson and a few other friends, attended Drake's concert at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson Mahomes was the first one to share an image with his followers, posing with SIL Brittany and one of their friends, Miranda Hogue.

Image Credit: Mahomes' wife Brittany's official account (@brittanylynne)

Brittany shared her photo with Jackson on her stories, along with adding a few images of her own. Brittany wore a red top with black pants, capturing some stunning photos with her friends.

Image Credit: Jackson Mahomes' official Instagram account (@jacksonmahomes)

Jackson Mahomes seemed to return to T-Mobile Center for another night of the concert, this time without Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany and Jackson are often seen partying together, posting about their time together on social media. While Patrick often accompanies them, the NFL star usually opts out of posting on social media.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany were in Las Vegas again for a stunning bachelor party

With the Chiefs bagging another Super Bowl win, the Mahomes family's celebration began in Las Vegas itself. Along with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, Mahomes and Brittany were seen partying in Vegas, enjoying some true downtime as the QB secured his third Lombardi trophy.

However, a few weeks later, Mahomes returned to Las Vegas, this time for a bachelor party.

They were in the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas, which is where they partied after the Super Bowl win.

The bachelor party was held by Brennan McDaniel, who was Mahomes' teammate in high school (Whitehouse High School) as well as his teammate at Texas Tech.

Mahomes seems to be enjoying his time off, more or less away from social media. Of course, Brittany continues to be active on social media.

Including updates about their children Sterling and Bronze, Brittany has also made a point to spend some time with her friends and family in the offseason.