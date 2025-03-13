  • home icon
  IN PHOTOS: DeAndre Hopkins visits Disneyland with kids days after signing $6,000,000 deal with Ravens

IN PHOTOS: DeAndre Hopkins visits Disneyland with kids days after signing $6,000,000 deal with Ravens

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Mar 13, 2025 17:08 GMT
DeAndre Hopkins
DeAndre Hopkins (Image Source: Getty) and WR with kids at Disneyland (Inset) {Image Source: Instagram/@deandrehopkins)

DeAndre Hopkins celebrated his new deal with the Ravens by taking his kids to Disneyland. The NFL wide receiver has recently signed a one-year, $6 million contract (per the Ravens' website) with the Baltimore Ravens.

On Wednesday, Hopkins posted snaps and videos of his theme park visit on his Instagram story. The former Texans star boasts 1.7 million on Instagram. However, he shares posts related to his professional life. But recently, he provided a rare glimpse into his traveling experience.

Still from DeAndre Hopkins&#039;s Instagram story/@deandrehopkins
Still from DeAndre Hopkins's Instagram story/@deandrehopkins

Hopkins also garnered headlines for his stylish all-black outfit while visiting Disneyland. He visited Pixar Pier with the kids and posted a video of it.

While vacationing in Disneyland during the offseason, Hopkins also secured a deal for himself for the 2025 season.

Olympic legend Michael Phelps congratulates DeAndre Hopkins for signing a deal with Ravens

In his over a decade-long professional NFL career, DeAndre Hopkins has been a part of several teams. He was with the Chiefs toward the end of the 2024 season but unfortunately missed out on winning the Super Bowl championship with them as the team lost in the big event against the Philadelphia Eagles last month in New Orleans. However, it was the first time Hopkins played for the Lombardi Trophy in his over a decade-long career.

Just a month later, he signed a deal with a new team. On Thursday, Olympic legend Michael Phelps congratulated the future Hall of Famer by sharing a post on his Instagram account, welcoming him to Baltimore.

"Welcome to Baltimore @deandrehopkins," Phelps wrote in his IG story.
Still from Michael Phelps&#039;s Instagram story/@m_phelps00
Still from Michael Phelps's Instagram story/@m_phelps00

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Phelps supports the Ravens. He often watches the team’s games and cheers for it. As the team added new players to its roster, "The Baltimore Bullet" welcomed Hopkins with a sweet post.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
