IN PHOTOS: Jackson Mahomes rolls up to SZA's jam-packed SOS Tour in Missouri

After a long break, influencer Jackson Mahomes is back on social media with the 2023 NFL season heading into Week 6.

Popularity soaring since his brother Patrick Mahomes' success with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jackson has remained involved in any celebration with his family. Eager to support his superstar brother, the younger Mahomes seldom misses a Chiefs game.

However, with sexual assault allegations being made, the TikTok star took considerable time off after the Chiefs' 2023 Super Bowl win. The new season, of course, has seen his return to Instagram and TikTok.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, Jackson Mahomes went on Instagram to share clips from SZA's SOS Tour stop in Missouri.

Image via Instagram/@jacksonmahomes

With a seat quite close to the stage, Mahomes shared clips perfectly capturing SZA's stage.

He also filmed himself enjoying the show, adding more footage of SZA from the concert at Enterprise Center.

Jackson at SZA's concert. (Image via Instagram/@jacksonmahomes)

As of now, it is unclear whether Mahomes was at the show with friends or alone. The 23-year-old, seemingly having a good time, didn't tag or post more photos with another person.

Recently, Jackson Mahomes also began posting on TikTok more regularly. The most recent video captures his journey in New York City, where the family was for a few days during the Chiefs-Jets game at the MetLife Stadium.

Jackson Mahomes has been in the news for his recent online activity ft. Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole

Apart from his revived social media activity, Jackson Mahomes has recently drawn attention to himself for commenting on YouTuber Kayla Nicole's Instagram posts. Nicole is the ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Posting an emotional and heartfelt letter on Instagram, Nicole advised 'Black girls':

"They'll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere.

"Your value is deep within your heart, the way you love, the way you give. Your value is in your resilience, your willingness to forgive, the way you protect what means most to you, even if it hurts you along the way."

Jackson Mahomes, moved by her story, reacted with black hearts:

Jackson on Kayla Nicole's video

A few days ago, Mahomes had commented on another post made by Nicole.

Jackson on Kayla Nicole's post

With the 2023 season picking up, one can expect more appearances from Mahomes on the sidelines and social media.