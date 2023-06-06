In Photos: Olivia Culpo summarizes cozy day out with Christian McCaffrey 

After dating for a few years, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey confirmed their engagement on social media. Although their wedding date and venue isn't revealed yet, Culpo and McCaffrey seemed geared up for their big day. Of course, their wedding prep and ongoing projects hasn't stopped them from sharing snippets from their day-to-day life with fans.

In a recent IG story, Culpo shared some adorable snaps from what seemed like a normal day out for the two.

Not only did they seem to take a drive, but also spent some time with their dog, Oliver Sprinkles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

In fact, Sprinkles ended up accompanying the two as well.

"Best fweind forever," Olivia wrote on her stories.

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

In the last snap she shared, the San Francisco 49ers star was sleeping along with Sprinkles on their side.

Together since 2019, McCaffrey and Culpo shared photos from their engagement earlier this year. As per the snaps, McCaffrey proposed while on their elaborate road trip. Although they shared the news, the happy couple were hoping to keep it a secret for some more time:

Image Credit: Olivia Culpo's official Instagram (@oliviaculpo)

“We tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible but apparently word travels fast,” she wrote on IG Story.“I’m marrying my best friend. I love you so much, fiancé.”

Christian McCaffrey had Olivia Culpo frustrated before the proposal

Despite the dream proposal, the Culpo sister was initially annoyed with Christian McCaffrey. The NFL icon was feigning indifference, which ultimately frustrated Culpo.

"I tried to hint at what I wanted and he was just so uninterested. He was doing it on purpose. I was getting so annoyed. Honestly, like, my feelings were getting hurt, but he just wanted it to be a surprise. So it was absolutely amazing."

With his elaborate planning, McCaffrey just wanted his plan to be a surprise for Culpo.

Of course, Culpo was also speaking of the engagement ring McCaffrey gave her. A highlight from their much-talked about engagement, the sizable diamond ring reportedly costs anything from $100 thousand to $200 thousand.

Image Credit: Ring Concierge (via Page Six)

That being said, the exact price of the diamond ring hasn't been revealed yet.

Poll : 0 votes