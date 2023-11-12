IN PHOTOS: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share wholesome bonding moment during Chiefs' bye week

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs' bye week. Earlier in the week, the couple hosted their third annual charity gala for the '15 and the Mahomies' foundation. At the event held in Texas, over $600,000 was handed out to charitable organizations, all of which benefit children.

Now, as the bye weeks winds down, they are spending quality time together. Brittany Mahomes shared photos on her Instagram account of Patrick and their daughter Sterling.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are enjoying their bye week with family time.

The first photo on the Instagram story shows their daughter watching Patrick play golf. The second had the two walking alongside their property in the Kansas City area. The third and final photo included their dog.

The Kansas City Chiefs still have some time to prepare for their next game. The Monday night Super Bowl LVII re-match against the Philadelphia Eagles isn't until next week. It will take place at home - at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes star in new SKIMS ad

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are now part of the SKIMS family. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, his wife, and two children debuted a holiday campaign for the brand owned by Kim Kardashian.

The photos were posted to the Kansas City Current co-owner's Instagram account during the bye week. The family is shown in two different posts, wearing matching family pajamas, perfect for the holiday season.

"Fam🖤"

Patrick Mahomes has partnered with various brands throughout his career and the attention associated with it has always been superb. This new partnership with SKIMS, however, literally crashed the website. The fan response to the release of the pajama line was so incredible that the website experienced a glitch.

“We loved shooting for SKIMS as a family and had the best time on set. The matching sets and prints are so adorable and cozy. SKIMS will be a staple for our entire family for the holidays and beyond” - Brittany Mahomes

Fans were unable to complete the purchases they intended to make on the SKIMS website. The issue was resolved a short time later.

The success of this holiday pajama line will likely lead to another campaign for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes as well as their children.