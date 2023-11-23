IN PHOTOS: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes son Bronze achieves major milestone ahead of first birthday

In November 2022, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their baby boy, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. Always up for sharing milestones with their fans, Brittany keeps everyone updated via social media. With their baby turning one, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to share a special milestone.

As per the video, Bronze seems to have taken his first steps just a few days before his first birthday, on November 28th. Though Bronze looked like he was still using some support, the one-year-old seemed happy trying something out on his own.

Image Credit: Brittany's official Instagram account (@brittanylynne)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brittany seemed to get Bronze's attention as he walked on, stopping to smile at his mother while he continued. Of course, still not used to walking, Bronze slipped a little as he held on to his support. Their older daughter, Sterling, who turned two this year, is not present in the video.

Sterling and Bronze are common occurrences on Brittany's Instagram. The mother-daughter duo got a pedicure before the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles game.

Sterling Skye and Brittany Mahomes at the nail spa (Image credit: @brittanylynne on Instagram)

"Pedicures with my girl," Brittany wrote on the IG story.

Brittany Mahomes celebrates Thanksgiving with a special Chiefs family dinner

Patrick and Brittany invited over the Kansas City Chiefs team for a Thanksgiving dinner.

They seemed to celebrate Thanksgiving a few days early, inviting everyone over for a 'Friendsgiving' on Saturday. The couple went all out with their preparations, decorating the table with fall-colored decorations and welcome notes.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes hosted a "Friendsgiving" for other Chiefs players and their families.

On a card, Brittany wrote:

"Friendship plays such an essential part of our lives. We can't choose what family we are born into, but we can always choose who walks along life's journey with us. Thank you for being part of our chosen family".

Furthermore, one Twitter user even got a chance to marvel at Patrick Mahomes' trophy case from one of the pictures Brittany shared:

Expand Tweet