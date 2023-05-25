In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany enjoy a sunny day out at the zoo with baby Bronze, Sterling

Patrick Mahomes and his family are making the best of their offseason.

Commencing with another Super Bowl win, Patrick and his wife Brittany Mahomes have been busy throughout the months. While some events are formal appearances like the Met Gala or Kentucky Derby, some are just small family vacations.

This week, the Mahomes, with baby Bronze and Sterling, ended up visiting the zoo.

Always keeping fans updated, Brittany took to Instagram to share adorable photos of the family hanging out at the zoo. Furthermore, it seemed like they were also accompanied by a few friends of theirs.

Patrick Mahomes and family at the zoo (Image credit: @brittanylynne official IG)

Dressed in a blue hoodie, the Kansas City Chiefs star walked around the zoo with his children, who were clinging to their father on camera.

"Fam Zoo Trip," Brittany wrote.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

Sterling, now two years old, seemed to enjoy her time with her own friend who accompanied them for their short trip.

"With out bestie girl," Brittany added.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG (@brittanylynne)

In an earlier story, Brittany and her friend went on a little golf date. While she often posts content related to the gym and more, it's a rare sight to see Brittany out and about for a game of golf.

That being said, the Mahomes family is currently under scrutiny following Jackson Mahomes' recent arrest. While Brittany and Jackson have continued to be trolled (and hated) for years, his arrest seems to cause fans to continue criticizing the family.

Patrick Mahomes finally responds to brother Jackson's controversial arrest

Weeks after Jackson's arrest, the family remained mum about the whole matter.

With the OTAs here, the Chiefs QB is ready to get his focus back on football, especially with the team returning as defending Super Bowl champions. However, Patrick Mahomes made sure to remind everyone that whatever happened with Jackson is a private matter.

As an athlete playing for Kansas City, he doesn't need to divulge the details of his life.

MLFootball @_MLFootball



“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself,” Mahomes said via



“At the end of the day, I come here to… #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he will not be getting into brother Jackson’s sexual battery case, calling it a ‘personal thing’:“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself,” Mahomes said via @nypost “At the end of the day, I come here to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he will not be getting into brother Jackson’s sexual battery case, calling it a ‘personal thing’:“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself,” Mahomes said via @nypost.“At the end of the day, I come here to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/CF8neZ23EX

“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself.”

Of course, Patrick Mahomes has to play and take care of his family at the same time.

“At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

Jackson, 22, was accused of forcefully kissing 40-year-old KC restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn. While new details continue to be revealed, the younger Mahomes brother is yet to be convicted.

