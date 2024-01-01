IN PHOTOS: Patrick Mahomes' wife and daughter Sterling cheer for Chiefs QB at Arrowhead for Bengals showdown

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating after clinching the AFC West division title in their Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The victory guarantees them a home playoff game during the Wild Card Round.

As always, Mahomes' biggest fans were in attendance: his wife Brittany and their daughter Sterling Skye. The mother of two shared photos of her and her eldest offspring from Arrowhead Stadium on Instagram.

Patrick Mahomes and his strong support group

As shared in the Netflix sports documentary Quarterback, getting a kiss from his wife Brittany is a non-negotiable part of Patrick Mahomes' pre-game routine during home games. In Week 17, the two-time Most Valuable Player also got well-wishes from his daughter Sterling.

Their attendance inspired the two-time Super Bowl champion to play a solid game. Mahomes finished with 21 completions out of 29 attempts for 245 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions. More importantly, the Kansas City Chiefs are officially back in the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

Here are some pictures from Sterling and Brittany Mahomes' attendance during the Chiefs' playoff-clinching victory.

Image credit: Brittany Mahomes on Instagram

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have known each other since high school. He proposed at an Arrowhead Stadium suite in 2020 and they got married in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Sterling Skye Mahomes was born on Feb. 20, 2021. A year later, they welcomed their son Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III. They now live in an eight-acre Missouri residence with a pond, a par-3 golf course, and a football field.

Brittany understands Patrick Mahomes from an athlete's perspective

Brittany Mahomes is aware of her husband's physical and mental investment in his craft. After all, she had a brief professional soccer stint in Iceland after playing the sport in college. Aside from attending to her two children, she is also a licensed physical therapist.

Since the Mahomes have the athletic gene, they have invested a portion of their fortune in sports teams. Patrick Mahomes has invested in Major League Baseball's Kansas City Royals and followed his wife in funding with the National Women's Soccer League's Kansas City Current.

The Mahomes patriarch and teammate Travis Kelce are also part of the investment group that bought into the Alpine Formula 1 racing team. The All-Pro signal-caller also invests in Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City and a Miami-based professional pickleball franchise.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are growing their empire mainly from the quarterback's ten-year, $450 million contract extension with the Chiefs. He agreed to restructure the deal, giving him $43.3 million in additional guaranteed money from 2023 to 2026.