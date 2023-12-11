IN PHOTOS: Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce reconnect at Arrowhead 77 days after first outing

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly first met at a Kansas City Chiefs game almost three months ago. The duo took the world by storm thanks to their relationships with Travis Kelce and their meeting was one that many fans, especially those of Swift's, enjoyed seeing.

Fast forward 77 days and the two have not been spotted together, at least not in public. They did, however, reunite yesterday during the Chiefs game. One X user shared photos of them in their suite together.

Kelce and Swift likely chatted it up as they cheered the star tight end who took on the Buffalo Bills. This is reportedly the first time they've seen one another since that first meeting, but it's difficult to say what goes on in private.

It's also difficult to say whether or not that was their first meeting. Swift's TIME Person of the Year interview confirmed that that game against the Chicago Bears was not the first date for her and Kelce:

"I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

This confirms that they'd met and struck up a relationship in secret beforehand, which could mean that she had already met his mother. In fact, a first meeting in such a highly public and scrutinized setting as an NFL game in a suite might be something they wanted to avoid as well, but there is no information regarding that.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift's reunion soured

It was an incredible game, but it's one that Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift probably disliked when it was all said and done. Travis Kelce made one of the most impressive plays in recent memory to give them a late lead and it was negated by a penalty.

Taylor Swift watches a Chiefs game

Kelce caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and turned up toward the red zone. At about the 25-yard line, he turned and lateraled the ball to Kadarius Toney, who was about 10 yards or so away from him. Toney strolled into the end zone, but a yellow flag wiped it out.

Toney had lined up marginally offside, so the entire play didn't count. Once again trailing by three, Swift, Kelce and the Chiefs fans were disappointed when they couldn't score and lost to the Buffalo Bills, 20-17.