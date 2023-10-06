IN PHOTOS: Travis Kelce spends 34th birthday with Taylor Swift nowhere in sight

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the focus of the media ever since the tight end mentioned Swift on his podcast. A few weeks later, the internet was filled with viral Swift-Kelce content as the pop star attended two Kansas City Chiefs games.

Of course, fans raised speculations, wondering if they would attend another game, or spend Travis Kelce's 34th birthday together.

In a new set of photos shared by Page Six, Kelce was seen spending time with some friends on his birthday. Swift, who also resumes the Eras Tour this month, wasn't seen with the tight end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Though there have been no reports of a party or celebration, Kelce could want to keep his celebrations low-key.

Image Credit: via Page Six

Kelce, wearing a purple hoodie and grey sweatpants in one and red shorts in another, seemed to go on and about his day with friends. Of course, there were reports of Swift leaving New York City before Kelce's birthday.

Image credit: via Page Six

Having said that, there is no further confirmation of them spending time together.

There is also no confirmation about Taylor Swift attending the Chiefs games against the Minnesota Vikings. With both stars busy with their respective schedules, one cannot estimate their next possible appereance.

Travis Kelce isn't exactly bothered by excess media coverage

As Travis Kelce and Swift hang out, the media remains extensive in their coverage of the two stars. Of course, a few fans and online users have referred to the coverage as excessive or unnecessary.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, though, isn't entirely affected by it.

While on the "Chasin' It" podcast with Chase Daniel and Trey Wingo, Kelce said:

“I had no idea, man. You can’t tell me that anybody else did either. But I can’t be mad at how it’s all played out.”

In another episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis got candid about the situation:

“They are overdoing it a bit for sure. They’re just trying to have fun with it. "There are certain things you just don’t want to be on TV at all times."

That being said, Swift's appearance at a game also warrants some other celebrities attending, further drawing everyone's attention to the sidelines. While in New York for the Jets game, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter were a few celebrities who showed up with Swift.