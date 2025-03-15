“Invaluable player”- NFL fans react as 9X Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk re-signs with 49ers on $8,000,000 deal

Kyle Juszczyk isn’t going anywhere. The nine-time Pro Bowler is returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $8 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran fullback was briefly released earlier in the week but ultimately decided to take less money than the Pittsburgh Steelers offered to stay in the Bay Area.

Fans on X were thrilled by the news, and one wrote:

“Invaluable player. Glad he’s back. Run game needs him.”

Another added:

“Good for Kyle, he’s going to win a ring with them.”

One fan commented:

"Congrats Kyle! Continuing a solid career where it started."

"This is great to see!! He deserves to stay a 49er," tweeted another.

"He helps the running game a lot," said another.

One X user wrote:

"Juice is back babyyy."

Juszczyk, 33, has been a key piece of Kyle Shanahan’s offense since arriving in 2017. He’s made the Pro Bowl in all eight of his seasons with the 49ers and was named first-team All-Pro in 2023. Over his career, he has tallied 2,664 receiving yards, 237 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns.

Juszczyk’s return will have San Francisco keeping their teeth in the rushing attack. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is in the backfield and Juszczyk is leading the way.

Kyle Juszczyk’s wife shares emotional video on social media

Kyle Juszczyk’s return to the Niners wasn’t just an emotional moment for fans — it was also heartfelt for his wife, Kristin. After the fullback was briefly released on Tuesday, he re-signed on a two-year deal with the team. This prompted Kristin to share a touching tribute on Instagram.

In an emotional post, the fullback's wife reflected on their eight-year journey in the Bay Area.

“We grew up here. We turned friends into family here. We won championships here and we lost championships here,” she wrote. “Kyle’s curtain isn’t closed just yet, and we couldn’t be more happy and emotional to stay home!!!”

The post was accompanied by a nostalgic video showcasing Juszczyk’s best moments with the 49ers.

Meanwhile, 49ers tight end George Kittle’s wife, Claire, also joined in the celebration. She shared Instagram stories of Kittle and Juszczyk, including one with Eminem’s Cold Wind Blows playing in the background.

Screenshot via IG/@clairekittle

With Kyle Juszczyk back, the 49ers’ faithful are ready for another championship push.

