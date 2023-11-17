Is Amon-Ra St. Brown starring in Netflix's Quarterback? Everything we know so far

The Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown is not a quarterback but is expected to play a major role in season 2 of Netflix's docuseries covering those who play that position.

That's according to an anonymous source who relayed the information to the Detroit News' Justin Rogers. According to Rogers, additional cameras have begun following the wide receiver.

Ever since he came off the board in 2021, St. Brown has been instrumental in the Lions' turnaround. As a sophomore, he set career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

He surpassed Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson as the youngest to 1,000 receiving yards in a season and was named a Pro Bowler.

Will Jared Goff star in Season 2 of Quarterback?

One of St. Brown's teammates has put himself out of the running when it comes to starring in Quarterback: Jared Goff. Three months ago on 97.1 The Ticket, he gave a rather blunt response:

“Considered it. Not gonna do it.”

When asked why, he said:

“A multitude of reasons. I really don’t know if it’s as distracting as people may think, the way that they do it, but just wasn’t the right fit for me this year. Maybe one day.”

Which NFL QBs will feature in Netflix series' sequel?

The first season of Quarterback was star-studded, featuring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota - each on a team with differing situations.

However, the second season has turned into some sort of casting nightmare for Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions company, with the likes of Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa refusing to appear.

One peson who has just a slight chance of accepting is the Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford. The former Detroit Lion previously declined to star in Season 1, as was relayed by his wife Kelly on her podcast The Morning After.

However, a source later told Turf Show Times, the Rams' SBNation site, that he has agreed to do Season 2. When asked about the rumor, Stafford neither confirmed nor denied it:

“To be honest with you, I’ve had discussions with those guys. I’m not sure there is going to be a season. I’m not sure there isn’t.

"I’m not sure. I’m just more focused on the San Francisco 49ers to be honest with you than anything going on off the field so I’ll just leave it at that, I guess.”

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been another name mentioned, even though he initially declined. Boomer Esiason and Peter King claimed that he has since then agreed to be filmed but will not be revealed as a cast member until after the season.