Is Bailey Zappe starting in Week 13? Patriots make decision at QB ahead of Chargers clash 

The New England Patriots' downward spiral continued in Week 12, as they succumbed to a 10-7 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. This was the second straight game where the Patriots failed to hit double digits, an indictment of their offensive troubles.

Quarterback Mac Jones had another underwhelming outing, completing only 12 of 21 pass attempts for 89 yards. He also tossed two interceptions before being benched for the entire second half. Backup quarterback Bailey Zappe took over but things did not improve much. He attempted only 14 passes, completing nine for 54 yards. He also threw an interception.

On the Patriots' final drive of the game, Zappe led the offense down the field and set up a game-tying field goal that would have sent the game to overtime. But kicker Chad Ryland missed wide left, and the Giants won.

While the loss may have stung the Patriots, they will take solace in knowing that the Giants improved to 4-8, 1.5 games clear of New England, and hold the tiebreaker, ensuring they will pick lower than the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft if the two teams finish with the same record.

New England currently holds the third pick in the draft, while the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals hold the first and second picks, respectively.

Bailey Zappe to start for Patriots in Week 13

After benching Mac Jones four times in 11 games, the Patriots have finally decided to leave the third-year quarterback on the bench permanently and start backup Bailey Zappe against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Zappe, the Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, played four games for the franchise last season, starting two. He completed 65 of 92 pass attempts for 781 yards and five touchdowns. He tossed three interceptions, but more importantly, the Patriots won both games he started.

In the 2023 NFL season, Zappe replaced Jones in all four games that he was benched. The second-year quarterback has attempted 39 passes and completed only 19 for 158 yards. He has no touchdown passes and has thrown two interceptions.

The Patriots have lost four straight games since their Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills. They desperately need a victory to end their poor run of form. The Chargers are also coming into the game with three straight losses. The game on Sunday presents a good opportunity for the Patriots to take advantage of a team in turmoil to end their winless run.