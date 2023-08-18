Is Bryce Young playing today? Week 2 NFL preseason update on Panthers QB 

Bryce Young got his first taste of NFL action in the preseason Week 1 game against the New York Jets on Saturday. The Carolina Panthers quarterback had a brief stint on the field, completing four of his six passes for 21 yards.

Since Young was limited to only 11 plays in the 27-0 loss to the Jets, fans began to question whether he was injured after taking a few big hits, including a sack. Others have also been curious to learn if the signal caller will feature in the Week 2 preseason game against the New York Giants on Friday, Aug. 18.

Young will play against the Giants as he is fit and available for the contest.

However, Panthers head coach Frank Reich has said that the quarterback will have a similar workload to the one he had against the Jets last week.

On Wednesday, he spoke to reporters and said:

"He (Young) will play. Probably similar to last game as far as play time. You know, plus or minus. As you guys know, what I've said is it's just kind of TBD. But I just tell the guys, 'hey, we all got to get ready to play.'"

How to watch Giants vs Panthers: TV schedule, streaming options and more

The preseason clash between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers will take place on Friday, Aug. 18. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 7:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live stream details for the game:

Local TV Channel: WNBC 4 NY (New York) | WJZY (Charlotte)

WNBC 4 NY (New York) | WJZY (Charlotte) Out-of-market channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live stream: Fubo, NFL+

Bryce Young stats in the 2022 college football season

Bryce Young racked up a staggering 3,328 passing yards and 32 touchdowns on 245 passes in his final season with Alabama. The 21-year-old also added 185 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Young had his best season in 2021 when he won the Heisman Trophy. That year, the quarterback recorded 4,827 passing yards on 366 passes while combining for 50 total touchdowns.

Across three seasons in Alabama, Young finished with 8,518 all-purpose yards and 87 total touchdowns. He threw a miserly 12 interceptions during his stint with the Crimson Tide.

The Carolina Panthers selected Bryce Young as the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.