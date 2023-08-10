Is C.J. Stroud playing today? Update on Texans QB ahead of NFL preseason opener vs Patriots

Yes, C.J. Stroud will play for the Houston Texans against the New England Patriots in their NFL preseason opener on Thursday. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans has said that he expects the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to start at center.

It's no surprise, as Texans fans have been eager to see Stroud in action since he was drafted. Fans will likely have their wish granted tonight as he comes up against Bill Belichick's team.

Stroud and his Houston Texans teammates will be up against the most successful NFL franchise of the century, so they will have their work cut out if they wish to carve out Bill Belichick's patented defense.

It's an excellent test for a rookie quarterback with enough potential "welcome to NFL" moments.

How did C.J. Stroud perform in the 2022 college football season?

C.J. Stroud came into the 2022 college football season heralded as one of the best players in the country. He was seen as an outside pick for the No. 1 overall pick at the end of the season and the Heisman trophy.

Stroud performed well, as he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the fourth seed in the College Football Playoff. In the Peach Bowl game against the Georgia Bulldogs, he arguably dished out the best performance of his college career. He threw for 348 yards and four TDs, but the Buckeyes lost 42–41, ending their season.

After his third year in college, Stroud was selected as a finalist for the prestigious Heisman trophy, finishing third in the voting process. Stroud then declared for the 2023 Draft and was picked second overall by the Texans.

What to expect from C.J. Stroud in 2023 in his rookie season?

College football is very different from NFL ball, and not every elite college QB becomes a solid NFL shot caller.

We've seen the likes of Tim Tebow, Johnny Manziel and many more ball out in college but fail to perform at the NFL level. As such, expectations for Stroud heading into year one should be tempered.

Of course, Stroud could perform as Mac Jones did in his rookie year and become a Pro Bowler. Then again, he could take off in year two like Patrick Mahomes and become one of the best-shot callers of his generation.

It all starts tonight against the New England Patriots as the NFL gets introduced to a potential face of the league for the next decade.

