Is Chris Olave playing tonight vs Rams? Saints WR's status for Week 16 TNF explored

Chris Olave is having a solid 2023 season with the New Orleans Saints. The wideout has racked up 918 yards and four touchdowns on 72 receptions across 13 games.

However, this week, Olave popped up on the Saints' injury report with an ankle issue. Fans are curious to learn whether the receiver plays in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. Let's find out.

Is Chris Olave playing vs Rams in Week 16?

New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave

Barring any late injury or setback, Chris Olave will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen said on Wednesday:

"Olave is good to go."

Olave did not participate in practice on Monday due to his ankle injury and was a limited participant in Tuesday's training session. However, the wideout was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

According to reports, Olave picked up an ankle injury in New Orleans' 28-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. He caught four passes on 28 yards for a touchdown to help the Saints to their seventh win of the season.

Fortunately for New Orleans, Olave's injury wasn't too serious. He has made a recovery soon enough to likely feature in the Week 16 clash against the Rams on Thursday.

Week 16 Thursday Night Football: How to watch Rams vs Saints live?

The Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints contest will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Los Angeles can catch the game live on the local channel FOX 11, while those in New Orleans can watch the matchup on WDSU 6.

The Rams-Saints matchup can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints

: Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints Stadium : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Date : Thursday, Dec. 21

: Thursday, Dec. 21 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : FOX 11 (for locals in Los Angeles) and WDSU 6 (for locals in New Orleans)

: FOX 11 (for locals in Los Angeles) and WDSU 6 (for locals in New Orleans) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV