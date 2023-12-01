Dak Prescott might have led the Cowboys to a win against the Seahawks, but he is no MVP in the hearts and minds of many people. He might have been the best player in the game, as he often is these days, but that is not enough for the NFL fans to nominate him as the frontrunner for the league's most prestigious award.

In recent seasons, the league MVP has gone pretty much exclusively to quarterbacks. But this season, no one from that position has stood out above the rest. Therefore, there has been talk of nominating from other positions.

But Dak Prescott has been playing phenomenal football this season. In the Cowboys' win against the Seahawks, he threw three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a completion rate of above 70 percent and had a passer rating of 115.8.

He now has 26 touchdowns for the season and just six interceptions. The next highest on the list is Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills with 24 touchdowns but he has 13 interceptions to go with that. After the Cowboys' win against the Seahawks today, his passer rating stands at 108.3 for the season, which is the highest among all quarterbacks with 20 touchdown passes or more.

But NFL fans are still not convinced that Dak Prescott has a case to be the MVP.

Fans pass on Dak Prescott as MVP despite him leading Cowboys to a win above the Seahawks on TNF

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight why they think that Dak Prescott is still not the leader in MVP stakes, despite having another great game for the Cowboys in their victory over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Most of their reasons centered around the quality of the teams Dallas has overcome. Here are some of the responses from the platform.

A case for a non-quarterback to be MVP this season

There is a good case to be made that the MVP should not go to the best quarterback by default, which seems to be what has happened in recent seasons. In fact, after the caontract sagas involving Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs in the offseason, running backs should get their due and their value should be recognized.

Christian McCaffrey, with his league-leading 16 touchdowns, has been a pivotal reason for the San Francisco 49ers being one of the best teams in the league. And they hammered the Cowboys 42-10 when they met earlier this season. Someone like him should be the MVP instead of Dak Prescott if the season were to end today.