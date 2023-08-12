Is Damar Hamlin playing today? Update on Bills star ahead of much-awaited NFL return vs Colts

Damar Hamlin playing football seems impossible given what took place in Cincinnati in January. The safety collapsed on the field after making a play as the ambulance entered Paycor Stadium.

However, after months of recovery and rehab, Hamlin will step onto the football once again. Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Hamlin will play today in their preseason game versus the Colts.

McDermott admitted to the media that deciding whether Hamlin should play was "uncharted territory" to some degree but noted he'll be monitored:

"This is to some extent uncharted territory for me as well, and all of us. So we're just trying to do the best we can to be there for him. I try to keep a close eye on where he is and where he's showing up and how he's responding. And he's done a great job."

Announcement of Hamlin's return. Credit: @jasrifootball (Twitter)

In the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 of last season, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in the first quarter.

The Bills medical staff resuscitated him on the field. A decision was made to not finish the game given the emotional state of the players after what happened to Hamlin.

Fans across the NFL and the world were praying for Hamlin as fans gathered outside the emergency entrance of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

A community toy drive set up by Hamlin saw a massive increase in donations. While the initial goal was $2.5K, it rose to over $1.2 million after the incident.

He traveled back to Buffalo after being discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Damar Hamlin was even in attendance at the Bills' playoff game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium to the delight of the fans. Now, he'll be back on the field this afternoon

When was Damar Hamlin cleared to play football again?

Hamlin was cleared by doctors in April and returned to the practice field in June. He told the press that he is trying not to focus too much on what is to come and instead is staying present:

"Trying to look forward, it just creates a lot of anxiety, a lot of unnecessary feelings. If you stay in the moment, it allows you to process it when you're there."

The former University of Pittsburgh player was asked how he would feel stepping onto the field again. Damar Hamlin's response was short and simple:

"It's too soon, man."

It is unknown how much of the preseason game versus the Indianapolis Colts he'll play in. However, seeing him out there is the bigger story.