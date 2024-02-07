"Is this a flex?": NFL fans roast 'obnoxious' Brittany Mahomes as Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl clash in Las Vegas

NFL fans weren't happy with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick.

Ahead of Super Bowl 58 on Sunday in Las Vegas, where the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, Brittany posted on her Instagram story flying a private plane.

After she posted the photo, fans blasted her for being obnoxious by posting her flying on a private jet.

"No one wants to track you. Omg. The fact she covered her plane number."

"She is so goddamn obnoxious. I hate her."

"I think she's poking a stick at her haters. They expect her to be obnoxious, and that's what gets her the most attention. Negative is better than none! It's a shame she doesn't take the high road and actually spend her time doing something nice, or at least helpful. I mean maybe she does but, that's not what she's putting out there."

NFL fans were not happy with Brittany Mahomes, which isn't a surprise, as she has taken shots from fans for years now.

Brittany Mahomes details how Patrick got out of the friendzone

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have been together since high school, but Brittany didn't want a relationship with the star quarterback initially.

Last year, when Netflix released the Quarterback documentary, the couple talked about their relationship, where Patrick revealed that Brittany had originally just claimed that they were friends.

“We kinda met in seventh, eighth grade,” Mahomes said, via New York Post.

“She was the grade above me, I was kind of the best friend, in the friend zone forever. I used to walk her to class and was trying to flirt. When I was a sophomore in high school, she was a junior. I actually got her a rose. … I kinda … I had a crush on her. But, I was getting a rose as a joke for Valentine’s Day.”

Brittany Mahomes, meanwhile, says that her friends were the reason why she gave Patrick a chance during high school.

“He thought it was a joke,” said Brittany. “I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, ‘Kiss him, kiss him,’ and made it really awkward cause we were ‘just friends’, so that’s kind of what started it, and, then, I thought it was cute.

"When they were chanting, I thought it was kind of awkward, and it was funny. I was like, ‘Okay this guy is actually kind of cute. Maybe I do like him.’ So, then, we just started talking, and, then, started dating.’"

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick ended up dating through college and got married in 2022. The two have two children, a daughter and a son.