Is Ja'Marr Chase playing today? Bengals WR's Week 10 status explored

In the 24-18 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals fell heavily on his back while attempting to catch a pass. This week, he participated in practice to a limited extent, and the team's most recent injury report classified him as questionable.

With WR Tee Higgins and DE Sam Hubbard out due to hamstring and ankle ailments, respectively, the Bengals are expected to be short on personnel against the Houston Texans in Week 10. For the Bengals, it would be even more devastating if Chase misses out.

Before the kickoff of the Week 10 clash, let's take a closer look at Chase's availability status.

Ja'Marr Chase's status update: Will the WR start against the Texans?

For most of the week, there has been enthusiasm regarding Ja'Marr Chase's availability status. When questioned on Friday, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor declined to offer any firm promises, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Insider reports that Chase is scheduled to play against the Texans.

According to the latest reports, Chase is slated to test his back problem on Sunday morning before his availability is determined. Rapoport has provided an update on that: while Chase will start, it's too early to know how effective he will be.

It wouldn't be shocking either if Chase finally exhibits signs of being less than 100%, and the Bengals instead lean more on running back Joe Mixon on Sunday.

Chase said on Thursday:

"For me, I said that I'm playing in my head. It truly happened after my first day of treatment, after I adjusted and all that. Felt really improved."

Ja'Marr Chase is among the league's top wide receivers when fit. This season, he has 64 catches for 697 yards and four touchdowns. He's well on his way to start his career with more than 1,000 yards for the third straight year.

With Tee Higgins sidelined against the Texans, Chase will likely surpass his meager four catches from Week 9 against the Bills.

The Bengals' offense, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, have led the team to four consecutive wins. They will look to extend that on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.