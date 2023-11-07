Is Josh Allen still a top 3 QB in NFL? Bills’ 24-18 loss to Bengals sparks debate among NFL fans

Entering Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, nobody expected the Buffalo Bills led by Josh Allen to be in third place in the AFC East with a 5-4 record.

The Bills were handed their fourth loss of the season last night as the Cincinnati Bengals defeated them 24-18 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In their loss, Allen threw for 258 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He had a solid game, but is he still a top-three quarterback in the NFL?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Allen is currently fourth in passing yards (2,423), tied for second in touchdowns (18), second in completion percentage (71.3), and is tied for the most interceptions thrown (9) this season.

While his numbers could make the case of him being a top-three quarterback in the league, his 5-4 record and being third place in the AFC East could say otherwise.

An interesting Joe Burrow stat of being 5-1 vs. Allen and Patrick Mahomes in his career sparked a debate with fans on Reddit on whether or not Allen is still a top-three quarterback in the NFL.

NFL fans debate whether or not Josh Allen is a top-three quarterback in the NFL following the Bills' loss to the Bengals

Following the Bills' loss last night to the Bengals, some fans on social media debated whether or not Allen is still a top-three quarterback in the NFL. Some still regard him as a top-three quarterback while others say that quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, and others are better.

Here's how fans reacted on Reddit:

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/Currymvp2 from discussion innfl Expand Post

What's Josh Allen's playoff record?

Josh Allen after the Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Allen was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills and has led them to the playoffs every year except for his rookie season.

He's been to the postseason four different years and has a 4-4 record. He lost his first playoff game but then advanced to the AFC Championship during the 2021 season.

If the Bills don't step up their game, they could potentially miss out on the playoffs with a very competitive AFC conference this year.