Is Justin Herbert out for the season? Chargers dealt major blow with Staley’s future in the balance

Justin Herbert suffered an injury in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. Ultimately ruled out for the game, many were wondering what his status would be. With Brandon Staley's future in question, it's not a good time to be dealing with a major injury. Is Herbert done for the year?

Recent reports confirm that Justin Herbert is out for the rest of the season. He's going to have surgery on his broken finger. It's his second finger injury this season, but it's going to cost him the rest of the remaining weeks.

That puts a damper on the season and it hurts Staley's outlook. If Herbert is in, they can win games. If he's out, it gets a lot harder. Unfortunately, he's out for the rest of the time.

What happened to Justin Herbert?

Justin Herbert took a hit from the Denver Broncos on a sack, injuring his finger and having to leave the game. He would eventually not return, forcing the Chargers into a very difficult situation. They ended up losing 24-7, a damaging blow to the slim playoff hopes they held.

Herbert opted to have surgery on the finger. Ordinarily, this might not be a season-ending procedure. However, with just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, there's no scenario where he returns.

Who is Justin Herbert’s backup on the Chargers depth chart?

Justin Herbert is the starter on the Los Angeles Chargers depth chart. Behind him, well now in front of him, is Easton Stick. The former North Dakota State University quarterback has been in the league since 2019.

Easton Stick is Justin Herbert's backup

He has spent his entire career with the Chargers, who selected him in the fifth round. The quarterback has not played all that much, and is being pressed into action now.

The Chargers will more than likely roll with him the remainder of the year since they're mostly out of the playoffs and don't have many other options. Herbert now unfortunately joins the ever-growing list of QBs who've been ruled out for the season with injury.