Is Kenneth Walker playing today vs Titans? Seahawks RB's status for Week 16 explored

Kenneth Walker and the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big upset in Week 15 when they beat the reigning NFC champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

They trailed or were level on the scoreboard for over 59 minutes. They took the lead with less than 30 seconds left when quarterback Drew Lock found wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the endzone with a perfect pass.

The Seahawks' win saw them improve to 7-7 and keep their playoff dreams alive. They take on the 5-9 Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Seattle was handed a big boost ahead of the game, as starting quarterback Geno Smith, who missed the win over the Eagles with a groin injury, was declared fit to play against the Titans.

The Seahawks were sweating about Kenneth Walker III after he missed Wednesday's walkthrough. However, there's good news regarding the running back.

Will Kenneth Walker play vs the Titans in Week 16?

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker will play on Sunday vs the Titans.

Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Kenneth Walker, whose status for the game against the Titans was listed as questionable, will play on Sunday.

Walker put on a show in primetime against the Eagles. He was key in helping the Seahawks beat the reigning NFC champions.

He rushed for 86 yards on 19 carries and scored one of Seattle's two touchdowns last week.

Despite missing two games this season, Walker is the Seahawks' leading rusher with 720 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been a vital cog in Seattle's offense.

The Seahawks spent an early second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft to land Walker, and the running back hasn't disappointed.

He rushed for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season. He needs to average 95 yards in the Seahawks remaining three games to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season year running.

How to watch Titans vs Seahawks live in Week 16?

Tennessee Titans vs Seattle Seahawks broadcast details

The Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans' Week 16 game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the game on FuboTV and the CBS App.

