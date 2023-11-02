Is Kenny Pickett playing tonight vs Titans? Update on Steelers QB for TNF Week 9

Kenny Pickett has had a fairly decent start to the 2023 NFL season. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has completed 122 of his 200 passes for 1,330 yards and five touchdowns in seven games.

Pickett has led the Steelers to second in the AFC North, with a 4-3 record. However, there have been concerns that the signal-caller could miss the Week 9 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Nov. 2, due to injury.

Kenny Pickett injury: Will the Steelers QB play in Week 9 vs Titans?

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

By his own admission, Kenny Pickett will play in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has overcome a rib injury and is now cleared to play.

Pickett sustained his injury in the Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with 17 seconds left in the first half. He was drilled by Jaguars defensive end Adam Gotsis and didn't return for the rest of the game.

As per Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, Pickett did not sustain any structural damage to his ribs.

Pickett was a limited participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday but took part in full practice on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Pickett was asked by reporters whether he would play against the Titans in Week 9. He responded:

"I'm playing for sure."

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: TV schedule and live stream details

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans Week 9 NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans in Nashville can watch the game live on the local channel WTVF, while those in Pittsburgh can catch the game on WPXI.

The Steelers-Titans contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans

: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans Stadium : Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Date : Thursday, Nov. 2

: Thursday, Nov. 2 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : WTVF (for locals in Nashville) and WPXI (for locals in Pittsburgh)

: WTVF (for locals in Nashville) and WPXI (for locals in Pittsburgh) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV