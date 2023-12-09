Is Lamar Jackson playing this week? Latest update on Ravens QB for Week 14 vs LA Rams

Lamar Jackson is having a decent season with the Baltimore Ravens, leading them to a 9-3 record and a likely postseason berth.

The 2019 league MVP has been a decent dual threat in 2023, playing every game this season. However, Jackson dealt with illness ahead of his team's Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Thankfully, the illness isn't too serious, and Jackson is expected to suit up in Sunday's game against the Rams. According to Ravens coach John Harbaugh, Jackson will play Sunday against the Rams after the franchise QB returned to training on Friday.

What happened to Lamar Jackson? Week 14 update on Ravens QB

Lamar Jackson missed the Baltimore Ravens Thursday training session due to illness. However, just a day later, Jackson was in high spirits, as he was a full participant in the team's last training session ahead of their Sunday Night Football game against the Rams.

Heading into Week 14, Jackson is the only healthy AFC North franchise QB playing this week. Compatriots Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Joe Burrow (wrist) and Kenny Pickett are all sidelined. Returning after a Week 13 bye, the Ravens (9-3) lead the AFC North by two games with five weeks remaining.

What time and channel is the Ravens game on?

The Baltimore Ravens face off against the Los Angeles Rams on Fox. Both franchises have postseason hopes, even though the Rams' chances are significantly low compared to the Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens go into the game after a refreshing bye week. The Ravens have a 9-3 record and are favorites to top the AFC North. Ravens fans will look forward to stellar performances from Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. if the superstar wide receiver is declared fit for the game.

However, they will be up against a resurgent Los Angeles Rams team that seems to be hitting form at the perfect time. The Rams are fresh off beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, and Matthew Stafford looks excellent in the pocket.

The Rams are riding a three-game winning streak that could threaten the Ravens in Week 14. The Rams faithful will root for Stafford, Cooper Kupp and dynamic rookie pass catcher Puka Nacua to torment the Ravens defense.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Channel: FOX

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Atlanta

When: Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023