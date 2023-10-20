Is Patrick Mahomes Chiefs’ backup punter? NFL MVP provides update on franchise's depth chart

Patrick Mahomes has established a career worthy of enshrinement to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in seven seasons. He has won two NFL Most Valuable Player awards, two Super Bowl titles, and two Super Bowl MVP trophies. He is also a three-time All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.

The Kansas City Chiefs also rewarded him for his efforts with a ten-year, $450 million contract. They’ve restructured that contract, giving him an additional $43 million guaranteed money until 2026. While he has dazzled football fans with his sidearm throws, he hasn’t shown his entire arsenal.

Is Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs’ backup punter?

A To Z Sports Managing Editor Charles Goldman tweeted:

“#Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub just told reporters that Patrick Mahomes is the team's backup punter.”

Patrick Mahomes quoted that tweet by posting:

“I been trying to tell yall!!!”

His tweet got interesting reactions, especially from three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, who said:

“we got 6,000 videos of you throwing no-look darts and 70-yarders in pregame, yet not one single punt on film?!”

Mahomes responded to Watt:

"Waiting for the right moment! Patience is key! 🤣🤣🤣”

There’s only one punter in the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart: former Florida standout Tommy Townsend. However, the backup punter topic came to light when Townsend suffered a knee injury during practice for their Week 6 game versus the Denver Broncos.

If Townsend couldn’t punt, the Chiefs have a solution, as Toub said in a press conference last Thursday:

“The backup punter? Yeah, we had a plan. We had a plan, and believe it or not, (Patrick Mahomes) is our backup punter.”

Mahomes is a versatile athlete who has played basketball, baseball, and football in high school. But punting? That hasn’t been seen from him, especially in the NFL.

However, as Goldman wrote, Toub guaranteed:

“He can do it. He shows me all the time. He's out there going on Saturday hitting punts. He can do it all that guy.”

Chiefs hope they won’t resort to Patrick Mahomes punting

If Andy Reid had it his way, they wouldn’t want Mahomes punting either. They’d instead leave it to Townsend, who has been excellent since joining the team in 2020. He was included in that year’s All-Rookie Team by the Pro Football Writers Association.

Last season, Townsend earned his first All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections. He averaged 50.4 yards per punt for 2,622 yards and four touchbacks. Townsend landed 22 punts inside the 20-yard line. However, limiting his attempts means Mahomes and company are doing well on offense.