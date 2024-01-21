Is Rashee Rice playing tonight? Latest on Chiefs WR's hamstring injury for Divisional Playoff game vs Bills

Rashee Rice is a major part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, and the rookie wide receiver is quickly earning comparisons to Kansas City legend Tyreek Hill. Rice is the Chiefs' undisputed starting wide receiver, and he's the team's only reliable pass-catching option alongside Travis Kelce.

The SMU alum has bailed out Patrick Mahomes and Co. numerous times in the 2023 regular season, and the Chiefs' fans will be hoping that he can keep up the energy in the postseason.

From all indications, Rashee Rice will play tonight's game against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie pass catcher will have his work cut out against an experienced Bills defense, but at least on the plus side, he will be catching passes from a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

Rashee Rice injury status: What happened to Chiefs WR?

Rashee Rice likely tweaked his hamstring in his side's win over the Miami Dolphins. Rice was electric in the game, as he helped the Chiefs to a comfortable victory in the "Tyreek Hill revenge game." So much for that. It was Tyreek Hill's long-term replacement that stole the show.

Ahead of tonight's game against the Buffalo Bills, Rashee Rice is currently unassigned on the injury report. The rookie pass catcher participated fully in every training session this week.

He looks primed to continue his stellar form against the Bills, and tonight's game has all the makings of a classic AFC divisional-round matchup.

Kansas City Chiefs injury report ahead of Buffalo Bills divisional round game

The Kansas City Chiefs have a stacked injury report ahead of their second playoff game of the 2023–24 season. According to the Chiefs' website, four players have been ruled out of tonight's game against the Bills due to injuries.

The players ruled out are nose tackle Derrick Nnadi, wide receivers Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney, and offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

Nnadi is dealing with a tricep injury and has not practiced all week. Moore was struggling with a knee injury and did not participate in a full practice session all week. While Toney is battling hip and ankle injuries, he was a limited participant all week.

Morris is in the concussion protocol ahead of tonight's game and has yet to be cleared for full participation. These four players won't be playing against the Bills tonight.

Furthermore, three players are questionable for tonight's game versus Josh Allen and Co. The questionable players are Justyn Ross, Charles Omenihu, and Willie Gay Jr. These players have 50-50 chances of playing tonight.