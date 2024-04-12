Is Rashee Rice released? Chiefs WR turned himself in after arrest warrant issued by Dallas police

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is embroiled in legal trouble following a car accident while he was speeding a Lamborghini with a friend over the past weekend. Rice caused a huge accident that involved at least six cars and the Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for him on eight counts.

But the story has developed quickly during Thursday. Not only the wide receiver has turned himself into Dallas police, but he has also posted bond and was released as they start a broader investigation of the case. He'll now wait for the remainder of his legal process at home.

The NFL has not made any official statement about the Rice case, but it's probable that he'll get a six-game suspension stemming from his violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. It's important to say that the wide receiver has acknowledged he made a bad mistake and hasn't hidden away from the fact that what he did was wrong.

"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident," Rice said in a social media statement. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

Rashee Rice's 2023 season

He was the best wide receiver on the Kansas City Chiefs, netting 938 yards and seven touchdowns in only his first year, which is even more impressive if you consider that he was the player attracting the most attention from opposing cornerbacks.

Rashee Rice was just a second-round pick, but he had to create an impact quickly since the other wide receivers lacked enough quality to deserve any trust. While he had his fair share of problems, his development was strong enough to make him the best player in the room - however, it doesn't change how the Chiefs need to get better receivers for the next season.

Marquise Brown was added to the wide receiver group and the expectation is that Kansas City will look to add another weapon with their 32nd overall pick - names such as Troy Franklin, Brian Thomas and Ladd McConkey are expected to be available at that range.

If Rashee Rice is indeed suspended, their burden will be even bigger.