"Is that Roger Goodell diss track?": Travis Kelce fans react as Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' album gets hilarious NFL twist on National TE Day

On the occasion of National TE day, Kansas City star Travis Kelce's fiancee, Taylor Swift's new album &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; got a new twist. On Sunday, TE University shared a post that was an edit of the album's cover image.However, instead of the &quot;Blank Space&quot; hitmaker, the cover featured the three-time Super Bowl champion, retired three-time Pro Bowl TE Greg Olsen, and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle. The name was also changed to &quot;The Life of A Tight End&quot; in the photo. It also contained a list of 12 tracks related to the game of football.&quot;Welcome to The Life of a Tight End - where every play's a hit and every route tells a story. Disclaimer: No, this album isn't real... but the talent definitely is,&quot; the caption read. Fans on social media shared their reactions to this special Taylor Swift album edit on National TE day.&quot;Is that a Roger Goodell diss track?&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Now we're expecting this to be a real album,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Song titles are top notch! Kept it 100 for sure!&quot; this fan wrote.&quot;This is hilarious. The track list is amazing. Roger Goddell. I would love to listen to that,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;Ruin the game plan is iconic work,&quot; one fan said.&quot;This is internet gold. Great work TEU,&quot; this fan commented.Taylor Swift had revealed her 12th studio album on Travis Kelce's &quot;New Heights&quot; podcast back in August. The couple got engaged in the same month and announced the news on social media.Travis Kelce's fiancee Taylor Swift opens up about the inspiration behind the song &quot;Opalite&quot;According to Travis Kelce, his favorite song on the album &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; is &quot;Opalite.&quot; On Oct. 3, during an interview with Capital FM, Taylor Swift revealed how the song was inspired by the tight end's birthstone, opal.&quot;Travis (Kelce) birthstone is opal,&quot; Swift said. &quot;So I've always fixated on that, I've always loved that stone. It was kind of a cool metaphor like, it's a man-man opal. And happiness can also be man-made, too. So that's kind of what this song is about, is kind of the juxtaposition of those two.&quot;The &quot;Life of a Showgirl&quot; was released on Oct. 3. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to drop news on their wedding plans.