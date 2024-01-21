Is Sam LaPorta playing today? Latest on Lions TE's knee injury for Divisional Playoff game vs Bucs

Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta is one of the most talented pass-catching TEs in the league. The first-year star has already broken numerous records in the 2023-24 NFL season and looks poised to have a great career in the motor city.

According to reports, LaPorta is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. LaPorta participated in this week's training sessions. Hence, he could be available for his side's crunch divisional round matchup.

Sam LaPorta injury status: What happened to Lions TE?

Sam LaPorta suffered an injury during the Detroit Lions' last game of the 2023 regular season. The versatile tight end left the gridiron early in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings but was fit enough to play against the Los Angeles Rams in the wildcard round.

It's pertinent to note that LaPorta played against the Rams with a hyperextension and bone bruise in his left knee. Due to his status ahead of the Bucs' game, LaPorta will enter a second consecutive weekend listed as questionable.

Detroit Lions fans will be hoping that LaPorta can play in today's game, as the Iowa alum is a matchup nightmare. LaPorta was one of the best tight ends in the league in his rookie year, despite all the eyebrows raised when the Lions selected him in round two of the NFL Draft.

LaPorta has surpassed his preseason expectations, and he's one of the reasons why the Lions have been so potent on the offensive side of the ball.

Detroit Lions injury report ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers divisional round game

Sam LaPorta is not the only Detroit Lion on the injury report ahead of their divisional-round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. First, wide receiver Kalif Raymond has been ruled out of the game because of a knee injury. Raymond did not feature in this week's training and has been ruled out of today's game.

Furthermore, linebacker James Houston is listed as questionable due to an ankle injury. Houston participated fully in every training session this week, but the Lions have listed him as questionable.

He joins LaPorta as the only two questionable players for today's game. The rest of the players on the injury report are unassigned.