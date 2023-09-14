Is T.J. Hockenson playing tonight? Availability update on Vikings TE for TNF clash vs. Eagles

As the 2023 NFL season commenced, lingering uncertainties surrounded the Vikings' star T.J. Hockenson. Having sat out the entire preseason, questions loomed over his readiness for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite the Minnesota Vikings succumbing to a narrow 17-20 defeat, the tight end had a promising performance. While his yardage tally was 35, he demonstrated reliability by snatching eight receptions from nine targets.

With Week 2 on the horizon, the Vikings are slated to take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Thursday. The burning question on every fan's mind: will their star TE, T.J. Hockenson, be in the lineup?

Reassuringly, there were no reports of Hockenson sustaining any injuries in Week 1. This solidifies the expectation that he will take the field as the starting tight end against the Eagles. In a face-off against the league's fourth-weakest passing defense, all attention will be on Hockenson.

What happened to T.J. Hockenson?

In the lead-up to the 2023 season, T.J. Hockenson faced a dual setback, sidelined by an ear infection and a lower back injury during training camp. Nevertheless, he returned triumphantly to the starting lineup in Week 1.

This is his fifth season in the league and his second with the Vikings. A significant move occurred last season when he was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings, along with 2024 fourth and 2023 fourth-round picks, in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

On August 2023, he inked a substantial 4-year, $66 million contract extension with the Vikings.

Vikings vs. Eagles injury report: Updates for Week 2 TNF showdown

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed that center Garrett Bradbury will be sidelined for Thursday night's clash in Philadelphia due to a lower-back injury. Stepping into the breach is Austin Schlottmann, who will have his 12th career start and his fifth with the Vikings.

Meanwhile, Christian Darrisaw and Marcus Davenport are listed as questionable, nursing ankle injuries. Darrisaw will potentially get the green light to take the field.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Vikings with some notable absences. Linebacker Nakobe Dean has been placed on the Injured Reserve list, while cornerback James Bradberry, safety Reed Blankenship, and running back Kenneth Gainwell are also sidelined.

In a potential boon for the Eagles, star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is listed as questionable but appears to be on an upward trajectory, indicating his participation in the upcoming matchup.

How to watch Vikings vs. Eagles: TV schedule and live stream options

Here's how you can watch the clash between the Vikings and Eagles:

Date: Thursday, September 14

Thursday, September 14 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream Options: Prime Video, Twitch, NFL Plus

Prime Video, Twitch, NFL Plus Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)