Is Taylor Swift coming to Chiefs game? Packers HC Matt LaFleur hints at pop star’s appearance at Lambeau Field

It has been over a month since Taylor Swift last watched an NFL game in person. Since then, she has been busy with the Argentinian and Brazilian legs of her Eras Tour. The Kansas City Chiefs have split their last four games in her absence.

Travis Kelce’s team lost a road game against the Denver Broncos and a home game versus Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles. Conversely, they beat the Miami Dolphins in Germany and the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. Leading into Week 13, will Swift be in attendance at Lambeau Field?

Packers coach hinted at Taylor Swift’s attendance in Week 13 game

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said in a recent press conference, as shared by Milwaukee’s 97.3 The Game:

"Is she supposed to be here? That's what I've heard, so we'll see. We're definitely more focused on the game, but I'm sure there will be some fired-up people in the stands if she shows up.”

If she's in Green Bay, it will be the first game Taylor Swift will grace after Travis Kelce’s Wall Street Journal article. There, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted dating the 12-time Grammy award winner.

Swift could have made it to the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles at the Arrowhead Stadium. It would have been a family affair, as the Kelce brothers were on opposite sides with their family in attendance.

If the original schedule pushed through, the game would have happened one day after the final leg of Swift’s three-day stop at Rio De Janeiro. However, they rescheduled one show for the 20th due to inclement weather and the death of Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides.

Now that the 2023 Eras Tour schedule is over, Taylor Swift will have more time to watch Travis Kelce’s games. She won’t return on tour until Feb. 7, when she resumes her critically acclaimed Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan.

Will Travis Kelce get a performance boost with Taylor Swift’s possible attendance?

The All-Pro tight end had his two 100-yard performances this season with Swift watching in a suite.

He had 124 yards in their first meeting versus the Broncos and 179 a week later against the Los Angeles Chargers. Without Swift, Kelce did reasonably well in Week 12 against the Raiders, finishing with six catches for 91 yards.

However, Kelce averages 108 yards per game when Taylor Swift is in attendance. The two-time Super Bowl champion will be energized if Swift is among thousands of football fans at the Frozen Tundra in Week 13.