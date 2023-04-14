"Is that what she told you?" - Antonio Brown's cryptic relationship tweet backfires as NFL Twitter roasts Super Bowl winner

Antonio Brown's cryptic tweets seem to have generated their own Twitter fandom.

Having last played in the 2021 season, AB seems to have moved on to a few assorted career choices. The former WR has dropped his rap album and has been connecting with his fans through social media.

Along with his events and messages, Brown is known to reach out through random, cryptic tweets every once in a while.

Remember ladies, it's easier to change your man than to change a man.

"Remember ladies, it’s easier to change your man than to change a man," Antonio Brown wrote.

The reactions, of course, captured a range of emotions. While some users agreed with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, some called for the much-needed AB translator.

An account which calls itself AB's translator tweeted that they were just happy to reply to the tweet. Some couldn't go without mentioning Brown's football career, asking him if he was returning or going to focus on some better things in life.

Ab are you going to come back to football or focus on better things

I love it when you talk in circles 🤗

It's weird when AB types normal with punctuation.

One fan pointed out how weird it was for Antonio to actually talk with proper punctuation. As per one fan, however, this might have been the 'smartest' thing Brown ever tweeted.

Honestly I think that is by far the smartest thing you have ever tweeted!

Sometimes even joking, one of Brown's tweets was sending his well wishes to Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx. The statement was short, but expressed his sincirety:

"Pray For Jamie Fox. Overly Love," the tweet read.

Antonio Brown's life after NFL consists of rap albums and music festivals

After playing in the NFL and even winning a Super Bowl, Brown's seems to have turned to music. Last April, Brown dropped his rap album 'Paradigm'. Of course, this doesn't mean Brown can't still play in the NFL.

While in Miami for the Rolling Loud festival, Brown ended up pulling off a one-hand catch. On the field or not, Brown is certainly keeping up with his fitness and training.

Antonio Brown at a Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers game

Furthermore, AB has also become part-owner of the arena football team, the Albany Empire. His father, Eddie Brown, is a revered Arena Football League player.

In the introductory press conference, Brown said:

"I grew up here, as a little kid watching my dad be successful and watching this building erupt," oFor me, to be in a family-oriented city like Albany, being here with my dad and my kids and just giving the community and players the opportunity to live out their dreams."

