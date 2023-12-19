Is Travis Kelce celebrating Christmas with Taylor Swift? Chiefs TE reveals holiday plans

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has found great popularity off the football field this season thanks to his relationship with pop megastar Taylor Swift. The two-time Super Bowl winner has been seen out and about with the 12-time Grammy winner over the last couple of months. With Christmas less than a week away, how will Kelce and Swift enjoy the holiday?

Kelce spoke to People magazine about what he would do for the festive season. He mentioned that his plans would be similar to those of his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

"My brother sent me a text and said he’s going to be celebrating afterwards."

Swift is apparently spending time with the tight end at his mansion outside Kansas City as her Eras Tour is on a hiatus. It was reported that the Chiefs star already had plans to spend the holiday with the pop star.

The "Anti-Hero" singer was in attendance at the Chiefs game against the New England Patriots in Week 15. She donned a gray Kansas City sweatshirt and a white knitted beanie with a red stripe with Travis Kelce's No. 87 stitched in.

Taylor Swift was even caught on camera, visibly upset over the game, showing her passion.

She has attended seven Chiefs games this season as the team possesses a record of 4-3 in those games. There is a good chance that fans might catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium when Kelce and the Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas afternoon.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift house hunting together?

There have been multiple reports that the pair have been doing house shopping in Kansas City. This was fueled by Jenna Bush-Hager on the "Today Show" last month, theorizing that they were looking to purchase property together. However, the rumor is not true to the possible disappointment of Swifties all over the world.

Despite the 34-year-old NFL star residing outside of Kansas City and Swift primarily living in New York City, the relationship seems to be working just fine. Travis Kelce was not in attendance at her 34th birthday party but did spend time together beforehand with his mom, Donna, teammate Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.