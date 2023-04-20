Is Travis Kelce going to XFL? Dwayne Johnson jokes about Chiefs TE's salary demands

If Travis Kelce decides to leave the NFL, he may already have a new home.

On Wednesday, Houston Roughnecks head coach Wade Phillips posted on Twitter a photo of himself with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson later recaptured the tweet, stating his desire to have Kelce play in the XFL, while noting that this isn't going to happen:

"I’d love to see Trav in the XFL. He’d tell me to “Know your role jabroni” cos I can’t afford him."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock 🏾

I’d love to see Trav in the XFL.

He’d tell me to “Know your role jabroni” cos I can’t afford him 🤣 🏾Love seeing these two together

As of now, Kelce is still earning millions of dollars catching Patrick Mahomes' passes ($14.3 million to be exact), so he is unlikely to take a pay cut to join the XFL.

But, at over half a year before he turns 34, Kelce may be planning ahead, and Johnson's league may be in his plans.

A look at Dwayne Johnson's career and involvement in football

Before slamming opponents onto the mat, Dwayne Johnson was a budding football prospect. After two years as a defensive tackle in high school, he attracted offers from multiple colleges before choosing the University of Miami, Florida.

As a Hurricane, Johnson impressed in his freshman season, with then-defensive coordinator Ed Orgeron calling him a future All-American. A shoulder injury ended his aspirations as a future Hall of Famer by the name of Warren Sapp assumed responsibilities, limiting Johnson's usage.

After college, Johnson joined the Canadian Football League's Calgary Stampeders, where he played just one game as a linebacker before being cut. He then entered the wrestling world, then branched out to Hollywood.

But his love for football did not end there, as Johnson bought the XFL from his former employer Vince McMahon in 2020. Under Johnson's ownership, the league, which had suspended operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed play in 2023.

When are the next XFL games?

St Louis Battlehawks v San Antonio Brahmas

And speaking of Johnson's XFL, its first season since the resumption of operations is nearing an end. This week's games will serve as the regular season finale:

Saturday, April 22:

Orlando Guardians vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 12 PM

DC Defenders vs. San Antonio Brahmas

Sunday, April 23:

Houston Roughnecks vs. Arlington Renegades

Vegas Vipers vs. Seattle Sea Dragons

The Defenders and Roughnecks have already clinched the North and South Divisions, respectively. The Vipers and the Guardians are already long out of the playoff race. However, they will still look to play spoilers against the Vipers and Brahmas, respectively.

