Is Tua Tagovailoa playing this week? Dolphins QB’s status explored for Week 18

Had the Miami Dolphins defeated the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, they would have taken care of business in the AFC East and guaranteed themselves the top seed in the AFC.

That didn't work out, though, so the AFC East winner will be decided in Week 18's divisional game between Miami and the Buffalo Bills.

The Dolphins could be shorted out for their game against the Bills due to the string of injuries they sustained in the 56-19 loss to the Ravens.

Early in the game, cornerback Xavien Howard hurt his foot, had to be carted off and was out for the rest of it. Due to a shoulder injury sustained later in the contest, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was replaced by QB2 Mike White.

However, it's possible that the blowout score had more to do with Tagovailoa's inability to play again than his injury. Let's examine Tagovailoa's condition before Sunday night's big game.

Tua Tagovailoa's status update: Will the Dolphins QB play against the Bills?

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa claimed he was only sore after losing to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

"My shoulder feels good, it feels good. That's all, just a little sore," the quarterback said.

This could imply that he won't likely be forced to miss Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills due to his shoulder ailment.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel responded, "I'm not really worried about it," when asked if Tagovailoa would be able to get around the injury.

"Given his current position in the season and his intense competitive nature. You know, it’s not something that’s a huge blip on my radar right now," McDaniel said.

Even though Tagovailoa has experienced numerous injuries throughout his career, it doesn't appear that this one will prevent him from appearing in the team's upcoming lineup. Though it should be emphasized that any injury to the shoulder of an NFL quarterback is always worrying, we will continue to monitor Tagovailoa's participation in practice this week.

To finish as the second seed in the AFC, the Dolphins will need to exert every effort to defeat the Bills on Sunday. They will end as the sixth seed if they fail to win. Given the importance of the matchup, fans should anticipate Tagovailoa to participate, barring any significant setback.