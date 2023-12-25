Is wind affecting Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs vs Raiders? Exploring weather issues in Kansas City for Week 16

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense had an uncharacteristically poor first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in their Christmas Day battle. It was one of their weakest performances since he took over as the team's starting quarterback.

The Chiefs' first two drives were quick three-and-out, and the third was trending in that direction, but a holding penalty saved their blushes. They capitalized on it and scored the game's first touchdown, with Isiah Pacheco finding the endzone after a well-executed trick play.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Post the touchdown, it all went sideways. After a punt pinned the Chiefs deep into their territory, a mishandled hand-off between Mahomes and Pacheco left the ball on the floor and the Raiders capitalized with a scoop-and-score.

Expand Tweet

On the next snap, Mahomes threw a poor pass, which Raiders cornerback Jack Jones picked off and returned for a touchdown.

Expand Tweet

Mahomes completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for only 97 yards in the first half, an uncharacteristically poor outing for the two-time NFL MVP. While the Chiefs' offense has had its issues this season, it has rarely struggled as much as it did in the first two quarters against the Raiders.

Is something else affecting the Chiefs and their superstar quarterback?

Kansas City weather: Is nature affecting Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Raiders CB Jack Jones stares down Patrick Mahomes during pick-6

Broadcaster Tony Romo mentioned that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing game could be affected by the strong winds blowing in Kansas City. Weather reports suggest winds as strong as 20 miles per hour are blowing at Arrowhead Stadium.

That could be a legitimate factor. The Raiders also botched their PAT attempt after a bad snap. They decided to attempt a two-point try after their second touchdown. The wind also probably affected Harrison Butker, who missed a routine field goal attempt from 36 yards out.

Expand Tweet

Weather woes aside, the Chiefs have shot themselves in the foot in this game. The botched hand-off and Mahomes' pick-6 were avoidable plays.

Predict And Win × Game Rules Prizes How to Play Join our free-to-play NFL prediction game & stand a chance to win incredible prizes Login is mandatory to be eligible for prizes Terms & Conditions For more information, check out our For Top 10 on the Leaderboard How to claim prize + - Only Top 10 ranked winners in the Leaderboard are eligible for rewards 1. Winners will have to update their phone number and email ID on their profile page before 1st April 2024. Not doing so, will make them ineligible for prizes. 2. Sportskeeda's team will contact the winners (from email-id: [email protected] ) on their updated email ID after 1st April. Please note that next set of instructions will be sent to the updated Email IDs only. Steps to Update Profile Details 1. Click on your profile icon as shown in the screenshot. 2. Click "Manage Your Profile". 3. Go to Edit Profile and scroll down to update your Email ID & Phone Number.