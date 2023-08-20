Isaiah Bolden injury update: Patriots CB handed major health boost after scary incident in preseason game

During the preseason duel between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers, defensive back Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field after a frightening head injury. The game was called after that as both teams agreed to stop playing.

After medical attention, it seems that Bolden is going to be alright. THe defensive back was actually released from the hospital after a brief stay, so doctors aren't worried about his status.

Isaiah Bolden released from hospital in fine health

The team released a statement via NBC Sports:

“After undergoing a series of evaluations and being held for overnight observations, Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the Aurora Bay Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he was transported to after sustaining an on-field injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers."

They continued:

"Isaiah will travel with the team today. We thank the medical staff at Aurora Bay Medical Center for their overnight evaluations, as well as the Patriots and Packers medical staffs for their immediate on-field response and care in transporting Isaiah to a nearby hospital.”

The cornerback was knocked unconscious on the field after an inadvertent shot to the head, which required the medical team to carry him out and take him to the hospital.

The players were shaken up by what they'd seen, similarly to what occurred when Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field during a match between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Similarly again, the games were both cancelled.

Shortly after the game was called, both teams were given notice that the cornerback had movement in his extremities. Now, he's back with the team traveling once again.

Isaiah Bolden was carted off

It was a frightening scenario for the teams on the field. It's always a scary sight when someone is knocked unconscious and it's even worse when they remain so and have to be taken to the hospital immediately.

Fortunately, Isaiah Bolden appears to have dodged all serious issues and is back with the team now.

