"It would be a cultural phenomenon" - NFL fans believe Shedeur Sanders to Saints could rival Michael Vick to Falcons

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight entering the 2025 NFL draft. While there have been several teams that are linked to taking the quarterback this year, the New Orleans Saints have emerged as another potential landing spot for the CU star.

When former NFL star Louis Riddick suggested that the Saints could pick Sanders with the No. 9 pick on ESPN, fans had wild reactions to the possibility. Some even hinted that if New Orleans drafts Sanders in the first round, it could spark a cultural change in the team, like when the Atlanta Falcons drafted Michael Vick with the top pick in 2001.

"Sheduer to the Saints would be a cultural phenomenon that would rival Mike Vick to the Falcons," one fan said.

"Personally, I'd love the move. I think the kid is the goods," one fan said.

"If Sanders ends up being drafted by the Saints, I’m not going to be upset about it. One step closer to getting rid of Carr," a fan said.

A few others weren't in favor of Sanders potentially being drafted by the Saints in the first round.

"Ain’t nobody grappling with that. Y’all gotta cut it out," one fan said.

"He's a first-round prospect at flexing his watch when he beats sh**ty teams," another fan said.

"Shedeur would be competing with Spencer Rattler in last years QB class lol," a fan said.

Sanders is regarded as a top-10 pick in this year's draft. He was initially tipped to be taken as the first QB off the board, but his stock has reportedly fallen in recent weeks.

Shedeur Sanders will aim to boost his draft stock at Colorado's Pro Day

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders (Credits: Getty)

Shedeur Sanders is set to partake in Colorado's Pro Day on Friday. The quarterback will aim to regain some of the reported gloss that he lost in the past few weeks after not participating in the physical drills at the Scouting Combine.

Sanders finished the 2024 season with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading CU to a 9-4 record. He won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award as well.

