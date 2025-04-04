"It pains him to say that": NFL fans react to Deion Sanders dropping hint on Browns drafting Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter

Deion Sanders's latest statement about one of his star players - Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter - being drafted by the Cleveland Browns turned many heads on social media. The Colorado Buffaloes coach talked with reporters ahead of Colorado pro day on Friday.

The two-time Super Bowl champion discussed his dinner with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam. He called Haslam "charming" and "cool" before predicting that either Sanders or Hunter would go to Cleveland on draft night.

"I think one of those two guys (Shedeur or Hunter) is going to be there (Cleveland)," Sanders said.

It didn't take long for fans to react to his words. Many lamented the quote that either Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter could join a struggling team like the Cleveland Browns and claimed Deion Sanders was lying.

"It pains him to say that...🤣🤣," one fan said.

"If either do - poor f***ingg bastards," another fan said.

"These are the words of a man who is trying to get his son drafted high, because no one on this mortal plane has ever used "charming" or "a good guy" to describe Jimmy Haslam," another fan wrote.

Others discussed how this potential draft by the Browns would affect the New York Giants and others.

"SHEDEUR TO BROWNS AND GIANTS GET TO CHOOSE BETWEEN CARTER AND HUNTER," one fan said.

"Interesting take, but I'd be cautious about reading too much into this. Historical precedent shows pre-draft conversations don't always translate to draft day realities," another fan said.

"That's very interesting, if so, what do the giants do?" another fan questioned.

Even after they signed Kenny Pickett, the Cleveland Browns's most significant need heading to the 2025 NFL draft is a quarterback. They are moving on from Deshaun Watson and adding a young playmaker would be the last nail in the coffin.

Deion Sanders says Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are "the most bankable" players in this year's draft

Deion Sanders kept praising Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter during their pro day. In a Friday conversation with the NFL Network, the former Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers star named a factor that makes his two players excellent prospects.

"He and Travis Hunter, to me are the two most bankable two young men in this draft," Sanders said. "What could surprise you? Shedeur has given you four years of nothing but consistency. With some dysfunctional situations, but he's exceeded all expectations. I think he holds the record for completion percentage in college football.

"And Travis Hunter, ain't nobody like him. You talk about consistency about two guys that you know, I don't care what happens on that field, but in life, you know what they're going do."

Time will tell where these guys end up, but Coach Prime is doing a lot to back them and put them in the right situation.

