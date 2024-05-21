"It's not happening": NFL fans refuse to speculate on Justin Jefferson’s future with Vikings WR spotted at Jets facility

Justin Jefferson has been one of the standout performers over the past few seasons. With his contract entering its final year, the rumor mill has been churning, but NFL fans are vehemently rejecting a deal with the New York Jets.

Jefferson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft in the first round. The wide receiver signed a four-year, $13.12 million contract, with an additional $7.1 million as a signing bonus. The Vikings are yet to put him under an extended contract, so the rumors regarding a possible trade to the Jets.

Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated tweeted about Jefferson traveling to New Jersey, the home of the Jets:

“Sources: Star WR Justin Jefferson was spotted in Florham Park, NJ, over the weekend, which is where the Jets facility is located. Jefferson is looking for a new contract with the Vikings."

"It’s possible MIN could trade him if they can’t come to terms on a new deal (opinion).”

His implication that Jefferson’s visit to Florham Park could be due to an interest in the Jets sent the NFL fans into fun mode, with one fan coming up with another theory for Jefferson’s visit.

“Yeah he had brunch in Morristown. Non story. It's not happening.”

One fan straight-up referred to his opinions as untruths:

“You dropped this (blue cap emoji)”

One fan called out the logic behind the entire theory in a sarcastic tweet.

“ah yes, they now let players check out the facilities of the place they could get traded to lmao,” wrote the fan on X.

One fan correctly pointed out the fact that Vikings owner Ziggy Wilf resides near Florham Park as well.

"Doesn’t Ziggy Wilf live right around there?", wrote a fan.

Some fans don't want to believe just words; they want some evidence.

"I want hard proof buddy", wrote a Jets fan.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the initial fact by Ragazzo was misreported.

“WR Justin Jefferson, who has been in talks with the Vikings regarding a contract extension, was not spotted at the team’s training facility today for the start of organized team activities, per team sources.”, wrote Schefter on X.

The Justin Jefferson contract extension update

The Vikings have made it clear on several occasions that they will be holding on to Justin Jefferson for the “foreseeable future” and that no trades can be expected. Moreover, as per NBC Sports, they are prepared to make him one of the richest players in his position.

The rumors around the league, as reported by NBC, suggest that Jefferson will be looking at a $30+ million-per-year deal.