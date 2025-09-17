  • home icon
  "It's an issue": JJ Watt speaks candidly about brother TJ Watt being outrun amid Steelers' edge rusher's lack of production

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:52 GMT
NFL: OCT 01 Steelers at Texans - Source: Getty
JJ Watt speaks candidly about brother TJ Watt being outrun amid Steelers' edge rusher's lack of production - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher TJ Watt has not lived up to the expectations at the start of the season, following a record-breaking three-year, $123 million contract extension in July.

Being one of the highest-paid non-QBs in NFL history, TJ Watt is facing scrutiny for not registering a sack after two games. He has just three total pressures on 46 pass-rush snaps and two tackles for loss.

TJ's elder brother, JJ Watt, spoke candidly about the Steelers linebacker's performance on "The Pat McAfee Show," discussing teams rushing away from him.

"This has been happening, JJ said. "This is very legit and if you turn on the tape, it is extremely evident to see what's happening. The ball is running away from him almost every single time, and they're having significantly more success over that way, as opposed to when they run towards it. So it's an issue."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The discussion was sparked after a post by Dan Orlovsky highlighted teams rushing away from the Steelers star and enjoying more success rushing away from him.

Former general manager urges TJ Watt's Steelers teammates to step up

TJ Watt's last sack came before his lucrative extension during the Week 14 clash against Philadelphia in the 2024 season. Former NFL general manager Doug Whaley also discussed the seven-time Pro Bowler's performance.

“To whom much is given, much is expected," Whaley said. "To be $41 million, the second-highest non-quarterback, you can be out there alone, and you still need to be disruptive. He may not have the sacks production because they are double-, triple-teaming him, but he’s gotta be disruptive."

Although Whaley expected more from the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, he urged his teammates to step up and help out when teams are double teaming him.

“And then you add to the fact that opens it up for your other teammates, so Cam Heyward, go out and earn your incentives because if they’re double-teaming and triple-teaming T.J., then you have to be single blocked. And if you’re getting double-teamed, if you’re double-teaming T.J. and Cam, then the rest of the defense needs to step up."

While teams are trying to rush away from Watt during contests, the Steelers could take positives from the fact that the veteran linebacker remains impactful in 1-on-1 matchups.

