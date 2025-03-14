“It's never been about money” - Myles Garrett makes feelings clear on signing $160,000,000 contract extension with Browns

On Friday, NFL analyst Zac Jackson shared a quote by Cleveland Browns superstar defensive player Myles Garrett. He discussed the recent contract situation with the Browns. On Sunday, he agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension, which includes $123 million guaranteed.

Garrett said,

"I think the fans will see my heart is in the right place. It's never been about money. It's always been about winning."

In early February, Garrett requested a trade away from the Browns organization, citing his desire to compete for a Super Bowl during his career. Outlining how he believed leaving Cleveland gave him the best chance to do so, he made clear that this was a legacy, not a financial decision.

However, on Sunday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Garrett had signed a record contract extension with the Browns.

"From trade to truce and beyond: the Browns and Myles Garrett reached agreement today on a record contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money and now makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, sources tell ESPN," Schefter tweeted.

Fast-forward to Friday, Garrett has remained consistent in his desire to win; however, he now believes that this can take place with the Browns.

Does Cleveland give Myles Garrett the best chance to win?

In short, no. The Cleveland Browns do not give Myles Garrett the best chance to win. The Browns have glaring weaknesses all over both their offensive and defensive units and are nowhere close to winning a Super Bowl, something Garrett referenced in his original statement.

Since Garrett requested the trade, the Browns have not made any extreme or franchise-altering trades or signings, something that makes the situation even more puzzling.

While his off-field comments and situation will undoubtedly be questioned by fans and analysts alike, Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the entire National Football League.

Garrett has 10 or more sacks in each of his past seven seasons (13.5, 10, 12, 16, 16, 14, 14). Throughout his storied career to this point, he has recorded 352 total tackles, 250 solo tackles, 102.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles.

