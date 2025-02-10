"It’s all about her and her outfits" - NFL fans thrash Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany for showing off while Chiefs remained scoreless

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany became the center of social media reaction as the Chiefs suffered a 40-22 defeat to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The post came at a critical moment. With the Chiefs trailing 24-0 at halftime, Brittany shared a carousel of photos simply captioned "LIX". Her images included her children, four-year-old Sterling and two-year-old son Bronze, alongside her glamorous sideline poses.

Brittany wore a custom Raquelle Pedraza ensemble featuring a corset top and cropped denim jacket. The $73,000 VRAI Mixed Shaped Double Strand Tennis necklace, originally designed for the 2024 Met Gala, featured diamonds in various shapes.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The sentiment suggested a deep frustration with Brittany's seemingly oblivious social media presence:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"It’s all about her and her outfits," commented one fan on Brittany's IG post.

"Definitely a time and a place, and this was not it" read another comment.

"Maybe don't post? or post a supportive comment?" questioned another fan.

Fan Reaction to Brittany Mahomes IG POST

The most pointed reactions captured the fans' disbelief:

"I'm sorry but your husband can't play football today," commented one fan

"On the field - letting the world know that's my man - in her outfit. Yawn," said another.

Fan Reaction to Brittany Mahomes IG POST

"Not now, Brittany," added another.

Fan Reaction to Brittany Mahomes IG POST

Patrick Mahomes confronts devastating loss

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Eagles dominated every aspect of the game, holding a 34-0 lead late in the third quarter—the largest Super Bowl lead since 2014.

Patrick Mahomes himself acknowledged the team's failure, posting on social media:

“Appreciate all the love and support from #ChiefsKingdom,” Patrick wrote on X. “I let y’all down today. I’ll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it. Want to give thanks to God for every opportunity he has given me. We will be back.”

Travis Kelce called it the team's worst performance of the season, telling reporters, "We haven't played that bad all year."

The loss effectively ended the Chiefs' hopes of a historic three-peat, exposing long-standing vulnerabilities in their offensive strategy.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times and pressured on over half of his dropbacks, throwing three critical turnovers, with one returned for a touchdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.