J.J. Watt rips into NFL schedule makers for MNF doubleheaders

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 21, 2025 11:15 GMT
The NFL constantly seeks new ways to increase the number of fans watching the games, such as hosting two Monday Night Football games or scheduling games on Thursday nights or Christmas.

It was in this spirit that the NFL scheduled two games on Monday night. The Detroit Lions faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first game at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the Seattle Seahawks faced off against the Houston Texans later at 10:00 p.m. ET.

JJ Watt is one of a number of people who believe that starting a workweek with two late-night football games doesn't make as much sense as the NFL believed, despite the fact that football fans are constantly yearning for more games.

The NFL may think broadcasting a second "Monday Night Football" game late at night will draw more viewers. But on Monday night, Watt noted his objection to this scheduling method on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Who scheduled this game? Eyelids are fighting for their life right now," Watt posted.
Other NFL fans also voiced their displeasure over the inconvenience the scheduling may have caused.

"Enough with the Monday night double header. It's fine week one but after that it's terrible," one fan commented.
"I have a 12 yr old boy who is dedicated to watching. He’s gonna be tired at school tomorrow and basketball practice. It’s my fault he’s been watching since he was a newborn. He started picking you out on the screen at 10 months old," one fan added.
"A game in the NFL starting at 9 PM CST is criminal. It's nearly midnight and we haven't even gotten to the 4th quarter yet lol," another person added.

Monday's slate was the fourth of four doubleheaders scheduled for this season, with the previous three coming in Week 2, Week 4 and Week 6.

Another doubleheader is scheduled for Week 18, but the two games will be played on Saturday, January 3, rather than Monday.

Why were there two Monday Night Football games?

The NFL has scheduled multiple Monday night doubleheaders in recent seasons, primarily due to the new TV contract.

The NFL reached a new broadcast agreement in 2021 that would grant ESPN and ABC the right to show 23 games a season beginning in 2022.

The deal means that certain Monday Night Football games will be televised on both ESPN and ABC, offering football fans an extra Monday night game four times throughout the season, considering that each season lasts only 18 weeks.

ESPN will broadcast 25 games this season, including two playoff games.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Edited by Ribin Peter
