Ja'Marr Chase is undoubtedly one of the best receivers today, being a key contributor to the Cincinnati Bengals' return to title contention. However, he is also known for his wild comments on players.

There was one time where Chase dissed the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, whom teammate Joe Burrow called the NFL's best player currently. His response:

"Pat who?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

And now Chase has done it again, this time when it comes to the greats at his position, and fans do not like it.

Ja'Marr Chase puts Cooper Kupp over Randy Moss in list of greatest wide receivers

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg, Ja'Marr Chase was asked who his Mt. Rushmore of wide receivers was. He responded (from lowest to highest):

Calvin Johnson

Antonio Brown

Cooper Kupp "with the triple crown"

Jerry Rice

When asked why he did not include Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, Chase said:

"I'm not knocking them, you know. I'd add Ocho (Chad Johnson) in there if I could. You know what I'm saying, there's only four."

The X community was shocked at such a selection:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Did Ja'Marr Chase rightly rate Cooper Kupp over Randy Moss? A comparison of their stats

When people say Ja'Marr Chase is disrespecting legends at his position, they have some solid proof.

Cooper Kupp had a remarkable performance in 2021, as he put up one of the most decorated single seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history. These are the accolades he attained:

Super Bowl title

Super Bowl MVP

Offensive Player of the Year

First-Team All-Pro

Pro Bowl

Led the league in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns

He also broke the following records:

Most receiving yards in a combined regular season and postseason (2,425)

Most yards from scrimmage by a wide receiver in a season (1,965)

Most receptions in a single postseason (33)

However, other than that, Kupp has been an average player whose career has been defined by injuries. Randy Moss, meanwhile, never win a Super Bowl and had his issues with injuries and, but he nevertheless was a much more stable player who still holds the following records, among others:

Most receiving touchdowns in a season (23 in 2007)

Most receiving touchdowns by a rookie in one season (17 in 1998)

Most games in a season with more than one receiving touchdown (eight in 2007)

Moss was also a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, five-time receiving touchdowns leader, and Hall of Famer, which is something Kupp only wishes he can be. So yes, Chase is wrong about his Mt. Rushmore.