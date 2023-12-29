Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals endured a tough season to this day, sitting at an 8-7 record but without their star quarterback for much of the year. The expectation for a Super Bowl season has been tough to materialize, and with Joe Burrow out for the year, Chase's production has dropped massively.

On Sunday, New Year's Eve, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs. That was the game where, two seasons ago, Ja'Marr Chase introduced himself officially to the NFL, leading the way to the start of a rivalry for these two teams - especially with Burrow and Patrick Mahomes at the forefront.

When asked by reporters about what was the most impressive thing about the Chiefs' defense, which has dominated in 2023, Ja'Marr Chase gave his honest opinion about nothing really standing out on the group, and NFL fans had a problem with his thoughts:

How Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals seasons are going without Joe Burrow?

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 8-7, which is admirable if you consider how long Burrow has been absent from the team - and also how slow he was at the start of the season. But the cold truth is that even though Jake Browning is doing a great job, the team isn't going to be a true contender; Saturday's loss, though, made fans unhappy.

The Cincinnati Bengals have a real dilemma for when the season ends. While it's undeniable that the 2023 season was affected by Joe Burrow's health, a discussion is needed about Zac Taylor's job and whether he should return in 2024.

If the team decides that not enough progress was made over the past two years, then they could decide to fire Taylor and go in a different direction in 2024. Bengals fans were calling for Zac Taylor's firing after the coach was unable to make a good game plan to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were heavily struggling, saying that he couldn't do anything without relying on Joe Burrow.

Ben Johnson, Mike MacDonald, Jim Schwartz and Dan Quinn are some of the options in case there's a new sheriff in town.