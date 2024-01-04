The 2024 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced recently. Since both teams have limited slots, some players who deserve the recognition might be omitted. Allowing the fans to select the rosters has also turned it into a popularity vote at times.

That's why some fans who diligently follow the NFL complain about Ja'Marr Chase's selection over Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk. Taking their frustration to social media is the only thing they can do because the rosters have been settled.

Football followers scream foul over Pro Bowl omission of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk

The National Football League's official Twitter account shared the wide receivers representing both conferences in the 2024 Pro Bowl. CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, and Puka Nacua made it to the National Football Conference squad.

Conversely, Tyreek Hill, Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen, and Ja'Marr Chase will represent the American Football Conference. However, this list has one fan question:

“Jamar chase? That mf is a**”

Another NFL fanatic commented:

“I DON’T UNDERSTAND!!!! Someone please tell me how Ja’Marr Chase got it over Amon-Ra… not even comparable. I’m going to take a wild guess but because of the name. It’s true… #DetroitvsEverybody Complete horses**t…”

Here are other reactions to Ja'Marr Chase getting the Pro Bowl nod over Brandon Aiyuk and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Why the 2024 Pro Bowl wide receivers deserve the recognition

While Amon-Ra St. Brown and Brandon Aiyuk have stats worthy of Pro Bowl recognition, they play for the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are part of the NFC, while Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals are with the AFC.

St. Brown is fifth in receiving yards (1,371), eighth in yards after the catch (586), and tied for third in scoring catches with nine. Meanwhile, Aiyuk is behind St. Brown's receiving yards list with 1,317. His seven receiving touchdowns tie him with teammates Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey.

But for St. Brown and Aiyuk to make it to the NFC team, they must surpass Lamb (1,651 receiving yards), Brown (1,447), and Nacua (1,445), who are second, third, and fourth in receiving yards, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mike Evans leads the league in receiving touchdowns (13) while having a respectable 1,233 yards in only 76 receptions. That's his tenth consecutive 1,000-yard season, and he hasn't fumbled the ball through Week 17.

As for Ja'Marr Chase, he is the fourth-best AFC wideout in receiving yards. Hill leads the league with 1,717, while Cooper (1,250) and Allen (1,243) are in eighth and ninth place, respectively.