Jackson Mahomes hypes up Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes after Chiefs players' partners' night out

While the Kansas City Chiefs were in Germany, Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes bonded with the wives of other Chiefs players in New York City. The 12-time Grammy Award winner hosted a watch party for the Chiefs’ Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins in her Tribeca apartment.

As Swift and Mahomes shared more moments, Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, supported the group by commenting on an Instagram photo Brittany shared.

Jackson Mahomes supports Taylor Swift-Brittany Mahomes friendship

Brittany Mahomes shared on Instagram a photo with Swift, Paige Buechele, and Lyndsay Bell. Paige is the wife of Shane Buechele, Patrick Mahomes’ backup for two seasons. She is the realtor handling the sale of the residence the Mahomes purchased in 2019.

Meanwhile, Lyndsay is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, who has been with the team for four seasons. Miranda Houge was also in attendance but was not in the photo wherein Taylor Swift had her arms around Brittany Mahomes.

In the second photo, Swift, Mahomes, and Bell sipped champagne while Buechele shared a toast while pouting her lips. The women were in high spirits, especially after the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins to return to the winning track 21-14.

Jackson Mahomes commented on the post with:

“so funnn”

The younger of the Mahomes brothers has been seen with his sister-in-law and Swift at the Arrowhead Stadium suite during Chiefs home games. He even joined the special handshake the mother of two and the multi-awarded musician shared.

Swift started watching Chiefs games after responding to the invitation of tight end Travis Kelce. Since then, the defending Super Bowl champions haven’t lost a game she witnessed in person.

The All-Pro tight end was also doing better when she was in attendance, averaging 108 yards per game. When she’s not around, Kelce averages 41.3 yards.

Brittany Mahomes spent time with Taylor Swift’s other BFFs

Aside from bonding with her fellow Chiefs wives, Brittany Mahomes also had dinner with Taylor Swift’s celebrity friends. According to CNN’s Lisa Respers France, Patrick Mahomes’ wife was photographed in New York City with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Cara Delevingne.

Gomez has previously expressed her dissent on how things are developing between Swift and Kelce. While she isn’t against them potentially being together, a source shared with Page Six that Gomez isn’t comfortable with the rapid turn of events.

Meanwhile, Turner was with Swift at MetLife Stadium in Week 4 when the Chiefs defeated the New York Jets. She is working on her divorce with Joe Jonas, one of Swift’s former partners.